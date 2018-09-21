Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A group of Maine sandwich shops teamed up to create a 160-foot-long "Maine Italian" sub as a "trial run" for an official Guinness World Record attempt.

About 10 Portland-area sandwich shops were each responsible for about 16 feet of sandwich Thursday in Portland's Monument Square and they together created a 160-foot "Maine Italian" sandwich, complete with meats, cheeses and vegetables.

Organizers said they consulted with Guinness World Records and discovered the institution does not yet have a category for longest Maine Italian sub, so they considered this year's sandwich to be a "trial run" for an official Guinness attempt next year.

The sandwich event was timed to celebrate the Harvest on the Harbor culinary festival, which begins next month.

Most of the sandwich was quickly devoured by waiting spectators, with some of the sub being donated to a local shelter.