Guinness dubs six-legged walking robot the world's largest

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A British engineer whose walking hexapod robot was certified as the world's largest by Guinness World Records said he was inspired by Star Wars.

Guinness World Records said the robot built by Matt Denton of Hampshire, England, is officially the world's largest rideable hexapod robot -- a walking robot with six legs.

Denton's robot, which measures 9 feet, 2 inches by 16 feet, 6 inches, is named Mantis.

Mantis, which can be operated by a driver in its cockpit or via remote control, weighs in at 4,188 pounds and has a top speed of .6 mph.

Denton said the robot was inspired by the AT-AT robots he saw in the Star Wars movies as a child.

"I walked out of the cinema going 'machines that walk.' I couldn't believe it. That was pretty much it, that inspired me!" he told Guinness officials.

The film didn't just inspire Denton to break a world record, it inspired his career -- he was part of the team that brought BB-8 to life in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.