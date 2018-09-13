Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ohio organizers are hoping to gather at least 500 people to break a Guinness World Record for most people doing paddle ball at the same time.

The record attempt, organized by LAND studio and the Gordon Square Arts District, a public art organization in Cleveland, and hosted by the Superelectric Pinball parlor, is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will involve a period of paddle ball practice before the official record attempt.

LAND studio said it is hoping to gather at least 500 people for the attempt, and each participant will be presented with their own paddle ball to keep after the event.

The attempt is timed to coincide with the installation of a 14-foot paddle ball public art sculpture to be installed in the Gordon Square Arts District by Superelectric artists.