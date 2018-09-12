An Oregon party planning group said its upcoming event will double as a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's biggest blanket fort. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay.com

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon party planning group announced its next venture will double as a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest blanket fort.

Murderboat Productions, which made headlines earlier in the summer with a dance party at a Boeing 727 in the middle of the woods, announced "Dream: World's Largest Blanket Fort Party" will take place Nov. 3 at the Oregon Convention Center.

The group said the party will take place in two stages, an all-ages "playtime" party while the fort is being built during the day, and a 21-and-over event at night.

"The structure will be comprised of geodesic domes connected by blanket tunnels, hidden rooms, and unique themes," the group's event posting on Facebook states. "Each dome is full of surprises."

The organizers said they are hoping to surpass the current Guinness World Record, a 3,303.4 square foot blanket fort, as well as a 4,000 square foot fort constructed by a group of YouTubers.

People planning to attend the party are being asked to bring a clean blanket, which will be donated to a local homeless shelter after the event.