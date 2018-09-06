Trending Stories

Fearless dog chases lion away from village
Dedicated delivery driver braves typhoon on motor scooter
Falling crane splits roof of Florida home in half
Sea lion runs down the middle of Alaska road
Michigan man's encounter with lottery player leads to $2M jackpot

Photo Gallery

 
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Israel

Latest News

Anglo Saxon baby teeth could shed light on obesity, diabetes
Burberry to stop using fur, destroying unsold products
Huge 'dinosaur' alligator crosses Florida golf course
Study: Mice healthier, live longer with increased daily fasting times
Moving company workers lift stop light for passing house
 
Back to Article
/