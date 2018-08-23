A German company broke a Guinness record by fitting 956 people on a raft at once. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Staff at a German company broke a Guinness World Record by cramming 956 people onto a single raft at the same time.

Employees of DHL Paket GmbH gathered at lake Otto-Maigler-See in Cologne and used wooden planks, poles, rope and rubber rings to construct a series of rafts that were then combined into a single raft.

The workers fit 956 people on the raft and they were able to conform to Guinness World Records rules by standing on the raft for five minutes without getting their feet wet.

Guinness adjudicator Sofia Greenacre confirmed the raft surpassed the 512 people that gathered on a single raft in 2014.