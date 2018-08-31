Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles man's massive skateboard, measuring 35 feet, 7 inches long, has been certified by Guinness World Records as the largest in the world.

Joe Giaglia, director of California Skateparks, originally created the big board for MTV series Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and is a 12.5 scale replica of Dyrdek's own board.

"The hardest part was not having any directions or blueprints," he told Guinness World Records. "We just started and figured it out as we progressed. The process took us about 10 weeks, a lot of things were trial and error."

The skateboard, which measures 8 feet, 8 inches wide and 3 feet, 7.5 inches tall, appears in the 2019 Guinness Book of World Records, the record-keeping organization said.

Ciaglia said the board was designed to function in the same way as a much-smaller board, with the main differences being its size, a supporting steel frame and using race car tires.

He said the board is a major attention-grabber.

"One time in New York we were driving out of Time Square and a police officer pulled me over. I thought I had done something wrong and then he said 'can I get on your board?' So he literally pulled me over to take a picture on the skateboard!" Ciaglia said.