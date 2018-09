Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records shared video of a man cracking 217 walnuts with his head in one minute to break a record.

The video shows S. Navin Kumar using just his head to break the shells of 217 walnuts arranged on a long table.

The footage shows Kumar holding his hands behind his back as he side-steps next to the table and cracks the nuts one at a time with his cranium.

Guinness said Kumar broke the world record for most walnuts cracked against the head by 36 walnuts.