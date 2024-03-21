Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 21, 2024 / 11:51 AM

What to watch: 5 Paris-centric shows ahead of the Summer Olympics

By Dana Forsythe
Ashley Park stars as Mindy in "Emily In Paris." Photo courtesy of Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
1 of 4 | Ashley Park stars as Mindy in "Emily In Paris." Photo courtesy of Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

March 21 (UPI) -- The 2024 Summer Games are set to take place in Paris from July 24 through Aug. 11 and enthusiasts are getting into a "French state of mind."

Here are five TV series and films shot in Paris and the surrounding French countryside to get you ready for a summer of games in France.

Advertisement

'Emily in Paris' -- Netflix

Created by Sex in the City writer Darren Star, Emily in Paris centers around Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper who has to juggle work, friends and romance after landing her dream job in France. In January, Netflix announced that it had started production on Season 4 of the romantic comedy-drama series. Season 3 premiered in December 2022 and saw Emily caught in love triangle between Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Advertisement

'The New Look' -- Apple TV+

Examining the lives of designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel against the backdrop of the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the French city through its fashion icons. The Apple TV+ show, which premiered in February, features Emmy Award-winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Academy Award-winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz. Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, The New Look also offers an intimate look at Dior's contemporaries and rivals including Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and others.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' -- AMC

Following more than a decade spent on AMC's The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus returned to the zombie universe in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in September, following the character on a journey through France. During the first season of the show, Daryl was joined by Isabelle, a nun trying to survive in a Paris convent, as he faced off against hordes of the undead across the French countryside.

Advertisement

'Lupin' -- Netflix

Based on a long line of characters working for the good, while on the wrong side of the law, Lupin is based on the classic French character, master thief Arsène Lupin. Starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Lupin follows Diop as he seeks revenge on the wealthy family who framed his father. This series launched in 2021 and has run for three seasons. At the start of the most recent season, which debuted in October, Diop is on the run and living away from his family, when he decides to return to Paris and risk everything.

'Killing Eve' -- AMC

Killing Eve made a huge splash when it debuted in 2018, following the serial assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) as she's hunted by detectives Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and Eve (Sandra Oh). This AMC spy thriller shot was on location throughout Europe -- using historic buildings and squares as backdrops in places like Germany, Romania, London and France. In the opening scene from Season 2, a paranoid and severely injured Villanelle manages to get herself to the hospital for treatment as Eve contemplates escaping Paris. The series concluded in 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ark' animated series gets surprise release on Paramount+
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Ark' animated series gets surprise release on Paramount+
March 21 (UPI) -- "Ark: The Animated Series" is a new show based on the video game "Ark: Survival Evolved" that features Michelle Yeoh and Russell Crowe.
Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 1 hour ago
Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
March 21 (UPI) -- Annemarie Wiley won't return in Season 14 of the Bravo series "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
'Love is Blind: UK' to premiere on Netflix in August
TV // 1 hour ago
'Love is Blind: UK' to premiere on Netflix in August
March 21 (UPI) -- Emma Willis and Matt Willis will host "Love is Blind: UK," a British version of the Netflix dating reality series.
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Dr. Odyssey' series from Ryan Murphy
TV // 2 hours ago
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Dr. Odyssey' series from Ryan Murphy
March 21 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson will star in "Dr. Odyssey," a new ABC drama from Ryan Murphy.
Hallmark renews Andie Macdowell's 'Way Home' for 3rd season
TV // 3 hours ago
Hallmark renews Andie Macdowell's 'Way Home' for 3rd season
March 21 (UPI) -- Hallmark has renewed its time-travel family drama, "The Way Home," for a third season.
'Friends' icon David Schwimmer is to star in 'Goosebumps' S2
TV // 4 hours ago
'Friends' icon David Schwimmer is to star in 'Goosebumps' S2
March 21 (UPI) -- "Friends" icon David Schwimmer is to star in Season 2 of the supernatural series, "Goosebumps."
Joe Bastianich eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 4 hours ago
Joe Bastianich eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 21 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality and restaurateur Joe Bastianich was eliminated Wednesday from Season 11 of "The Masked Singer."
'AHS: Delicate': Kim Kardashian torments Emma Roberts in Part Two trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'AHS: Delicate': Kim Kardashian torments Emma Roberts in Part Two trailer
March 20 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story: Delicate" will return with new episodes on FX in April.
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
TV // 23 hours ago
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
March 20 (UPI) -- Active in the culinary sphere for more than three decades, James Beard award-winning chef and philanthropist José Andrés is starring in a new special, "Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés" on Prime Video.
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
March 20 (UPI) -- Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith appear in posters for the HBO series "House of the Dragon," with a trailer to follow Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement