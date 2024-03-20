Trending
March 20, 2024 / 12:21 PM

'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect

By Dana Forsythe
Left to right, Jamie Lee Curtis, José Andrés, Bryan Cranston and O’Shea Jackson Jr. gather together for "Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés." Photo courtesy of Michael Muller/Prime Video
1 of 6 | Left to right, Jamie Lee Curtis, José Andrés, Bryan Cranston and O’Shea Jackson Jr. gather together for "Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés." Photo courtesy of Michael Muller/Prime Video

March 20 (UPI) -- Active in the culinary sphere for more than three decades, James Beard award-winning chef and philanthropist José Andrés is starring in a new special, Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

On the new show, Andrés has invited celebrity guests Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston and O'Shea Jackson Jr. to experience his favorite Spanish-influenced recipes. The diners will also be getting their hands dirty, helping the renowned chef in the kitchen as they engage in poignant conversations while cooking.

The half-hour special also focuses on Andrés' work with the non-profit he founded in 2010, World Central Kitchen. In an interview with Eating Well, Andrés said he wanted to create a "feel-good show with friends and family coming together to have a good time around the kitchen."

"That's how I try to live my life and what I try to show others. And I don't organize the dinner parties in advance. It's almost spontaneous like, 'Hey, are you coming tonight?' Those are the best gatherings because there are no expectations," he said.

How to watch

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés is out now on Prime Video and Amazon's Freevee

'Dinner' guests

In Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés, the celebrity chef invites Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Jamie Lee Curtis (True Lies, Everything Everywhere All At Once) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Den of Thieves, Cocaine Bear) into the kitchen to "spend quality time" cooking together.

Past food shows

In 2022, José Andrés and Family in Spain aired on Discovery +. The show followed the chef and humanitarian on a journey through his native Spain with his American daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés.

In addition to appearing on shows like Today, the Early Show, NPR's Splendid Table and the Food Network's Iron Chef, Andrés has starred in shows and specials including Made in Spain, Undiscovered Haiti With José Andrés and A Moveable Feast With America's Favorite Chefs.

Restaurants

Andrés has opened restaurants across the globe over his 30 year career. At Café Atlántico, which is considered Andrés' main restaurant, the menu is inspired by Central and South American cooking. Other restaurants host a wide variety of dishes, including Mexican food at Oyamel, Spanish food at Jaleo, and Middle Eastern items at Zaytinya.

As the creative force behind more than a dozen locations, Andrés other restaurants include China Poblano, minibar, Beefsteak, Butterfly, Agua Viva, the Bazaar and Nubeluz. In February, he announced a new location of Zaytinya was scheduled to open at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace this year. Additionally, Andrés and his staff at é are working now to open later this year at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Activism

Since starting World Central Kitchen in 2010, Andrés has organized food donations to hungry people all over the world. Andrés has launched campaigns after natural disasters in places like Haiti and across the U.S. during the coronavirus outbreak.

More recently, World Central Kitchen announced on Tuesday it had distributed 200 tons of food and ready-to-eat meals to families facing starvation in war-torn northern Gaza.

