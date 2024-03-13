What to watch: 5 upcoming food TV shows

1 of 5 | "Top Chef" winner and host Kristen Kish arrives on the red carpet at TIME 100 Next at SECOND in 2023 in New York City. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Spring marks a time for bakers and chefs to refresh their kitchen, experiment with new ingredients and prepare for equinox celebrations. It's also a time for a new wave of food-centric TV shows. With spring starting March 20, here are five food shows set to launch as the weather warms. Advertisement

'Top Chef' -- Bravo

Bravo is back with its wildly popular show Top Chef on March 20, marking the 21st season of the series. This season of the show was filmed over six weeks in Milwaukee and Madison, Wis. Actor/director Clea DuVall, comedian W. Kamau Bell and chefs Matty Matheson and Art Smith will be guests this season, which is hosted by Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and Top Chef Season 10 winner Kristen Kish.

'Is It Cake?' Season 3 -- Netflix

In addition to maintaining a regular role on Saturday Night Live and Robot Chicken, Mikey Day has played host for Is It Cake? since its first season. On March 29, the newest season of the Netflix gameshow will kick off as 10 bakers try to fool judges with cakes that look like everyday objects. In a trailer for Season 3, some of the cakes include mockups of toys, sculptures, clothes and more.

'Best Bite In Town' -- Food Network

Guy Fieri is executive producing Best Bite In Town, which premieres April 12. The series follows actor and TV host Noah Cappe as he experiences new cities via their most popular eateries. In each episode, Cappe will create a "Bite Club" -- a team of two consisting of Tiffani Faison, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila -- to visit six of the most popular spots in each of the highlighted cities. After tasting all the best bites, Cappe and the Bite Club will nominate three dishes to present to a panel of culinary judges, who will declare the "Best Bite in Town."

'24 in 24: Last Chef Standing' -- Food Network

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing, according to Food Network, is its most "ambitious and grueling culinary competition to date." It premieres on April 14. The show, which is hosted by Michael Symon and Esther Choi, features 24 chefs, who take on 24 food challenges in 24 non-stop hours. At the end of the 24 hours, there will be one "true master left standing." The winner, selected by judges Eric Adjepong, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila, Bryan Voltaggio, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williams, will take home $50,000 and win a trip.

'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin' -- AMC+, IFC

Actor Harry Hamlin is teaming up with his niece, chef Renee Guilbault, to host In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. It premieres on May 15. The five-episode series, which Hamlin, hosts and executive produces, will feature guests and will feature recipes, kitchen tips and advice for hosting dinner parties.