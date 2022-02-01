'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer

1/5

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri on the BBC America series "Killing Eve." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- BBC America is giving a glimpse of Killing Eve Season 4. The network shared a trailer for the fourth and final season of the thriller series Tuesday. Advertisement

The preview shows Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) task Eve (Sandra Oh) with finding the person who has been killing members of the mysterious organization called The Twelve.

Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) appears to turn to religion in an attempt to change her ways.

Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer) are seen facing off as they discuss the ability to change.

"Do you know the fable about the scorpion and the frog?" Eve asks Villanelle. "They both die, because the scorpion can't change its nature."

"Maybe you're the scorpion," Villanelle responds.

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle book series by Luke Jennings, with Laura Neal serving as head writer on Season 4. The series was renewed for a fourth and final season in March 2021.

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," Oh said at the time. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Advertisement

AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd. are exploring the possibility of Killing Eve spinoffs.

Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC+ and air on AMC the next day.