Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 1, 2022 / 1:20 PM

'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer
Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri on the BBC America series "Killing Eve." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- BBC America is giving a glimpse of Killing Eve Season 4.

The network shared a trailer for the fourth and final season of the thriller series Tuesday.

Advertisement

The preview shows Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) task Eve (Sandra Oh) with finding the person who has been killing members of the mysterious organization called The Twelve.

Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) appears to turn to religion in an attempt to change her ways.

Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer) are seen facing off as they discuss the ability to change.

"Do you know the fable about the scorpion and the frog?" Eve asks Villanelle. "They both die, because the scorpion can't change its nature."

"Maybe you're the scorpion," Villanelle responds.

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle book series by Luke Jennings, with Laura Neal serving as head writer on Season 4. The series was renewed for a fourth and final season in March 2021.

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," Oh said at the time. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Advertisement

AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd. are exploring the possibility of Killing Eve spinoffs.

Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC+ and air on AMC the next day.

Read More

'Killing Eve' to end with Season 4, spinoffs being explored 'Ali Wong: Don Wong' comedy special coming to Netflix Mickey Guyton, Jhene Aiko to perform at Super Bowl LVI What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The "Reacher" TV series cast an imposing actor to play Jack Reacher, but shortchanged him on dialogue to convey how intimidating he is. The show premieres Friday on Prime.
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
TV // 3 hours ago
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That... The Documentary," a behind-the-scenes look at the "Sex and the City" sequel series, is set to air Thursday on HBO Max.
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
TV // 3 hours ago
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC said it has ordered a second season of the British home-organization series, "Sort Your Life Out."
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
TV // 6 hours ago
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said principal photography is underway in Vancouver for the 10-part musical series, "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."
'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Disenchantment," an animated series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, will return with new episodes in February.
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
TV // 1 day ago
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoe Chao and James Marsden will appear in the "Party Down" revival at Starz.
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
TV // 1 day ago
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
NEW YORK Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson and novelist Lee Child say they think the TV version of Jack Reacher -- who lives off the grid and is suspicious of authority -- will resonate with viewers in 21st-century America.
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
TV // 1 day ago
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Snowdrop," a Korean drama starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink singer Jisoo, will start streaming on Disney+ in February.
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
TV // 1 day ago
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "The Masked Singer," a singing reality competition featuring celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes, will return for a seventh season on Fox in March.
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
TV // 1 day ago
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "People Just Do Nothing" actor and writer Allan "Seapa" Mustafa is set to star in "Peacock," a new three-part comedy series for the BBC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments: 'I'm incredibly torn up'
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments: 'I'm incredibly torn up'
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement