1 of 3 | Elisabeth Moss stars in "The Veil," a new series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight. Photo courtesy of FX

March 21 (UPI) -- FX is teasing the new series The Veil. The network shared a trailer for the spy thriller Thursday featuring Elisabeth Moss. Advertisement

The Veil is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and will have a two-episode premiere April 30 on Hulu.

Moss and Yumna Marwan star in the show, which explores "the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London."

"One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster," an official synopsis reads.

Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles also star.

Moss' recent TV credits include The Shining Girls and The Handmaid's Tale. The Handmaid's Tale was renewed for a sixth and final season at Hulu in 2022.