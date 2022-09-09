Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season

1/5

"The Handmaid's Tale" starring Elisabeth Moss was renewed for a sixth and final season at Hulu. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Handmaid's Tale will return for a sixth and final season on Hulu. The streaming service announced Thursday that it renewed the drama series for Season 6. Advertisement

Hulu shared the news alongside a video featuring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd and other cast members.

"We can't thank you enough for supporting the show over the years," Minghella tells fans.

"Much love to you all," Dowd adds.

We can't keep this a secret any longer. #TheHandmaidsTale will return for a 6th and final season on @hulu. ✊ pic.twitter.com/baVbYjgSdz— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) September 8, 2022

News of the renewal comes ahead of Season 5, which will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 14.

Season 5 will see June (Moss) face consequences for killing Commander Waterfold while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. Meanwhile, the widowed Serena (Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada.

The Handmaid's Tale is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. The series is created by Bruce Miller and follows the lives of several women in a dystopian society.

