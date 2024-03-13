1 of 4 | "Outer Range," a sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, will return for a second season on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

March 13 (UPI) -- Outer Range will return for a second season in May Prime Video shared a premiere date, May 16, and first-look photos for Season 2 on Wednesday. Advertisement

Outer Range is a genre-bending sci-fi Western created by Brian Watkins and executive produced by Josh Brolin, Charles Murray, Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner.

Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, a rancher who discovers a mysterious dark void on the edge of his Wyoming ranch. Brolin will make his directorial debut with the penultimate episode of Season 2.

In the new season, Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) "struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter's sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts," an official synopsis reads.

Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabela Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton also star.

The Season 2 photos feature Brolin, Poots and other cast members, and tease a season "full of payoffs, grounded twists, and liberated character journeys."

Outer Range Season 2 will consist of seven episodes. The series originally premiered in April 2022.