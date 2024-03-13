Trending
TV
March 13, 2024 / 1:16 PM

'Outer Range' Season 2 gets photos, May premiere date

By Annie Martin
"Outer Range," a sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, will return for a second season on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
March 13 (UPI) -- Outer Range will return for a second season in May

Prime Video shared a premiere date, May 16, and first-look photos for Season 2 on Wednesday.

Outer Range is a genre-bending sci-fi Western created by Brian Watkins and executive produced by Josh Brolin, Charles Murray, Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner.

Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, a rancher who discovers a mysterious dark void on the edge of his Wyoming ranch. Brolin will make his directorial debut with the penultimate episode of Season 2.

In the new season, Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) "struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter's sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts," an official synopsis reads.

Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabela Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton also star.

The Season 2 photos feature Brolin, Poots and other cast members, and tease a season "full of payoffs, grounded twists, and liberated character journeys."

Outer Range Season 2 will consist of seven episodes. The series originally premiered in April 2022.

'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
TV // 25 minutes ago
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
March 13 (UPI) -- "Origins," a new series in the "Power" universe that provides an origin story for Ghost and Tommy, is coming to Starz.
Michael Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin in trailer for Apple TV+ series
TV // 2 hours ago
Michael Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin in trailer for Apple TV+ series
March 13 (UPI) -- "Franklin," a new series starring Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe, is coming to Apple TV+.
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
TV // 20 hours ago
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
March 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced a new comedy series starring Owen Wilson on Tuesday. Wilson will play an ex golfer mentoring a teenager.
'Chucky' is dying of old age in Season 3, Part 2 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Chucky' is dying of old age in Season 3, Part 2 photos
March 12 (UPI) -- "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" movies, will return with new episodes on SyFy and USA Network.
Daytime Emmys to take place in June, air on CBS
TV // 1 day ago
Daytime Emmys to take place in June, air on CBS
March 12 (UPI) -- The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held June 7 in Los Angeles and air on CBS.
'Fallout,' 'Franklin,' 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' among Canneseries lineup
TV // 1 day ago
'Fallout,' 'Franklin,' 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' among Canneseries lineup
March 12 (UPI) -- "Fallout," "Franklin," "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" and other shows will screen at Canneseries television festival.
Leighton Meester series 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' coming to CW, Roku next year
TV // 1 day ago
Leighton Meester series 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' coming to CW, Roku next year
March 11 (UPI) -- The CW and Roku Channel announced the new series "Good Cop/Bad Cop," starring Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown, to begin production this spring. It will air on The CW next year and stream on Roku Channel.
RuPaul names Michelle Visage host of 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
RuPaul names Michelle Visage host of 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4
March 11 (UPI) -- World of Wonder announced Monday that Michelle Visage will host Season 4 of "Drag Race Down Under." The season will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and New Zealand, and on Stan in Australia.
Sam Neill: Ferocious sport of tennis looms large over 'Apples Never Fall' family
TV // 2 days ago
Sam Neill: Ferocious sport of tennis looms large over 'Apples Never Fall' family
NEW YORK, March 11 (UPI) -- Sam Neill says his new mystery drama series, "Apples Never Fall," explores the impact that competitive sports can have on a marriage and family.
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
March 10 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson appeared in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch mocking Republican Sen. Katie Britt's recent rebuttal to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.
