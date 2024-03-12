Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 12, 2024 / 1:11 PM

'Chucky' is dying of old age in Season 3, Part 2 photos

By Annie Martin
"Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" movies, will return with new episodes in April. Photo courtesy of SyFy and USA Network
1 of 2 | "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" movies, will return with new episodes in April. Photo courtesy of SyFy and USA Network

March 12 (UPI) -- SyFy and USA Network are giving a glimpse of Chucky Season 3, Part 2.

The networks shared first-look photos for the new episodes in a press release Tuesday.

Advertisement

Chucky is a horror series based on the Child's Play movies. The show follows Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), a serial killer whose soul was transferred into a doll.

Season 3, Part 2 opens with Chucky dying of old age after being forsaken by his deity, the evil Dambala.

"While this is somewhat welcome news to Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), they still need him alive in order to find Lexy's missing sister," according to SyFy.

Meanwhile, Chucky's on-again, off-again girlfriend Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) remains on death row for her crimes, while President James Collins (Devon Sawa) and the first family deal with the aftermath of Chucky's Halloween massacre at the White House.

Chucky Season 3, Part 2 premieres April 10 at 10 p.m. EDT on SyFy and USA Network.

Previous episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Daytime Emmys to take place in June, air on CBS
TV // 25 minutes ago
Daytime Emmys to take place in June, air on CBS
March 12 (UPI) -- The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held June 7 in Los Angeles and air on CBS.
'Fallout,' 'Franklin,' 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' among Canneseries lineup
TV // 2 hours ago
'Fallout,' 'Franklin,' 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' among Canneseries lineup
March 12 (UPI) -- "Fallout," "Franklin," "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" and other shows will screen at Canneseries television festival.
Leighton Meester series 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' coming to CW, Roku next year
TV // 20 hours ago
Leighton Meester series 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' coming to CW, Roku next year
March 11 (UPI) -- The CW and Roku Channel announced the new series "Good Cop/Bad Cop," starring Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown, to begin production this spring. It will air on The CW next year and stream on Roku Channel.
RuPaul names Michelle Visage host of 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4
TV // 21 hours ago
RuPaul names Michelle Visage host of 'Drag Race Down Under' Season 4
March 11 (UPI) -- World of Wonder announced Monday that Michelle Visage will host Season 4 of "Drag Race Down Under." The season will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and New Zealand, and on Stan in Australia.
Sam Neill: Ferocious sport of tennis looms large over 'Apples Never Fall' family
TV // 1 day ago
Sam Neill: Ferocious sport of tennis looms large over 'Apples Never Fall' family
NEW YORK, March 11 (UPI) -- Sam Neill says his new mystery drama series, "Apples Never Fall," explores the impact that competitive sports can have on a marriage and family.
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 2 days ago
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
March 10 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson appeared in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch mocking Republican Sen. Katie Britt's recent rebuttal to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' to premiere on Max April 18
TV // 2 days ago
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' to premiere on Max April 18
March 10 (UPI) -- New travel series, "Conan O'Brien Must Go," is slated to premiere on Max April 18.
'SNL:' Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande send up musical medley of 'Moulin Rouge'
TV // 2 days ago
'SNL:' Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande send up musical medley of 'Moulin Rouge'
March 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest Ariana Grande satirized the 2001 tragic movie musical, "Moulin Rouge," on this weekend's edition of the sketch-comedy show.
Ramy Youssef to guest host 'SNL' on March 30
TV // 2 days ago
Ramy Youssef to guest host 'SNL' on March 30
March 10 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Ramy Yousef is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on March 30.
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
TV // 3 days ago
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Denise Richards says she wanted to star in "Hunting Housewives" because it was a bold story even by Lifetime movie standards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista make red carpet debut at Oscars party
Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista make red carpet debut at Oscars party
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
Princess Catherine apologizes for 'confusion' over edited family photo
Princess Catherine apologizes for 'confusion' over edited family photo
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
'Monkey Man' Dev Patel defeats opponents with kitchen utensils
'Monkey Man' Dev Patel defeats opponents with kitchen utensils
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement