1 of 2 | "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" movies, will return with new episodes in April. Photo courtesy of SyFy and USA Network

March 12 (UPI) -- SyFy and USA Network are giving a glimpse of Chucky Season 3, Part 2. The networks shared first-look photos for the new episodes in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

Chucky is a horror series based on the Child's Play movies. The show follows Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), a serial killer whose soul was transferred into a doll.

Season 3, Part 2 opens with Chucky dying of old age after being forsaken by his deity, the evil Dambala.

"While this is somewhat welcome news to Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), they still need him alive in order to find Lexy's missing sister," according to SyFy.

Meanwhile, Chucky's on-again, off-again girlfriend Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) remains on death row for her crimes, while President James Collins (Devon Sawa) and the first family deal with the aftermath of Chucky's Halloween massacre at the White House.

Chucky Season 3, Part 2 premieres April 10 at 10 p.m. EDT on SyFy and USA Network.

Previous episodes are available to stream on Peacock.