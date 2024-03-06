Trending
March 6, 2024 / 11:54 AM

'Upload' to return for fourth and final season

By Annie Martin
Robbie Amell (L) plays Nathan in "Upload." Photo courtesy of Liane Hentscher/Prime Video
March 6 (UPI) -- Upload will return for a fourth and final season.

Prime Video announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the sci-fi comedy series for Season 4.

Upload is created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The show takes place in a technologically advanced future where people are "uploaded" to a virtual reality afterlife upon dying, where they enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided they can afford it.

Robbie Amell stars as Nathan Brown, a computer programmer who is uploaded to the expensive Lakeview digital community, where he bonds with his handler Nora (Andy Allo).

Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Andrea Rosen, Owen Daniels and Josh Banday also star.

"I'm thrilled to share that Upload will return to Prime Video for a fourth and final installment. We are grateful to Greg and the fantastic team behind the series and while goodbyes are bittersweet, we know that the series will be uploaded to its well-deserved idealistic after-life," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said.

"When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards," Daniels added. "[Amazon's] Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels and they deserve 5 stars."

Upload originally premiered in 2020 and returned for a third season in October 2023.

