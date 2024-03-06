1 of 3 | Colman Domingo stars in the new film "Sing Sing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Sing Sing. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Colman Domingo. Advertisement

Sing Sing is based on the John H. Richardson article "The Sing Sing Follies," published by Esquire in 2005.

The film follows Divine G (Domingo), a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, who finds purpose by acting in a theater group with other incarcerated men.

"When a wary outsider joins the group, the men decide to stage their first original comedy," an official description reads.

Domingo and Paul Raci star alongside Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin and other formerly incarcerated actors.

Sing Sing is written by Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley and directed by Kwedar. The film is "coming soon" to theaters.

Domingo is known for playing Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead and recently starred in the films Rustin and The Color Purple.