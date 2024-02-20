Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 20, 2024 / 11:48 AM

'Civil War': Alex Garland action drama gets new trailer

By Annie Martin
Kirsten Dunst stars in the new film "Civil War." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Kirsten Dunst stars in the new film "Civil War." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing the film Civil War.

The studio shared a new trailer for the action drama Tuesday featuring Kirsten Dunst.

Advertisement

Civil War is written and directed by 28 Days Later writer and Ex Machina director Alex Garland.

The film follows a group of journalists (Dunst, Wagner Moura and Cailee Spaeny) as they navigate a modern-day secession that has led to a second civil war in the United States.

Nick Offerman, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jesse Plemons also star.

In the trailer, Offerman plays a dictator-like three-term president who has ordered air strikes on the rebelling forces.

"The people of the Florida Alliance and the Western Forces of Texas and California will be welcome back to these United States as soon as their illegal secessionist government is deposed," he says.

A24 shared a first trailer for the movie in December.

Civil War opens in theaters April 12.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sam Mendes to direct Beatles film series
Movies // 10 minutes ago
Sam Mendes to direct Beatles film series
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Mendes will direct four biopics told from the perspectives of Beatles members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
'The Tearsmith' teaser brings Erin Doom novel to life
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Tearsmith' teaser brings Erin Doom novel to life
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "The Tearsmith," a new film starring Simone Baldassari and Caterina Ferioli, is coming to Netflix.
Oscar nominated 'Nimona' free to watch on YouTube
Movies // 16 hours ago
Oscar nominated 'Nimona' free to watch on YouTube
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the full film "Nimona" on YouTube Monday.
'Shirley' trailer: Regina King runs for president as Shirley Chisholm
Movies // 1 day ago
'Shirley' trailer: Regina King runs for president as Shirley Chisholm
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "Shirley," a new film directed by John Ridley and starring Regina King, is coming to Netflix.
'Bob Marley: One Love' tops North American box office with $27.7M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bob Marley: One Love' tops North American box office with $27.7M
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' wins seven BAFTAs
Movies // 1 day ago
Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' wins seven BAFTAs
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was the big winner at the BAFTA Awards ceremony, scoring the trophy for Best Film as well as six other prizes in London on Sunday.
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams had a Destiny's Child reunion at the New York premiere of "Mea Culpa."
Jennifer Lopez gets vulnerable in trailer for 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' documentary
Movies // 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez gets vulnerable in trailer for 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' documentary
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," a new documentary following Jennifer Lopez as she creates her "This is Me...Now" album and film, is coming to Prime Video.
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Movies // 4 days ago
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Trolls Band Together," an animated film featuring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, is coming to Peacock.
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Movies // 4 days ago
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Little Wing," a new film starring "Succession" actor Brian Cox, will premiere on Paramount+ in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Rooney Mara expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix
Rooney Mara expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix
Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at People's Choice Awards
Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at People's Choice Awards
Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Trevor Noah, Olivia Rodrigo
Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Trevor Noah, Olivia Rodrigo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement