Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing the film Civil War. The studio shared a new trailer for the action drama Tuesday featuring Kirsten Dunst. Advertisement

Civil War is written and directed by 28 Days Later writer and Ex Machina director Alex Garland.

The film follows a group of journalists (Dunst, Wagner Moura and Cailee Spaeny) as they navigate a modern-day secession that has led to a second civil war in the United States.

Nick Offerman, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jesse Plemons also star.

In the trailer, Offerman plays a dictator-like three-term president who has ordered air strikes on the rebelling forces.

"The people of the Florida Alliance and the Western Forces of Texas and California will be welcome back to these United States as soon as their illegal secessionist government is deposed," he says.

A24 shared a first trailer for the movie in December.

Civil War opens in theaters April 12.