Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 13, 2023 / 12:00 PM

'Civil War' trailer: Kirsten Dunst navigates modern-day secession

By Annie Martin
Kirsten Dunst stars in "Civil War," a new film from Alex Garland. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 5 | Kirsten Dunst stars in "Civil War," a new film from Alex Garland. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Civil War.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Kirsten Dunst.

Advertisement

Civil War is written and directed by Alex Garland, an author and filmmaker known for the novel The Beach and the films 28 Days Later, Ex Machina and Annihilation.

Civil War imagines a near-future United States where 19 states have seceded, leading to a second civil war.

Dunst plays a journalist documenting the crisis, while Nick Offerman portrays the three-term U.S. president, who has ordered air strikes against American citizens.

Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Jesse Plemons also star.

Civil War is produced by A24, Gregory Goodman, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich.

The film opens in theaters April 26.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer: Jack Black's Po takes on sorceress
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer: Jack Black's Po takes on sorceress
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated comedy featuring Jack Black and Viola Davis, opens in March.
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Movies // 59 minutes ago
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- With Christmas fast approaching, it is the perfect time to gather family to reminisce and watch holiday classics. Here are 25 popular Christmas films from the last 20+ years.
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics Choice Awards.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" featuring Eddie Murphy ahead of the film's first teaser trailer.
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Movies // 4 hours ago
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Belgian-born French photographer and director Agnès Varda with a Doodle.
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Movies // 4 hours ago
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Tony Shalhoub and "Monk" creator Andy Breckman discuss the journey to "Mr. Monk's Last Case," streaming on Peacock, and where the film leaves Adrian Monk.
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, co-stars of the new vacation comedy, "The Family Plan," describe very different experiences when asked about real-life road trips they have taken.
Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' coming May 10
Movies // 18 hours ago
Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' coming May 10
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced a May 10 U.S. release date for "Back to Black," a biopic about late singer Amy Winehouse. Studio Canal will release the film in April in international markets.
Austin Butler threatens Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune 2'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Austin Butler threatens Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune 2'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a third trailer for "Dune: Part 2" on Tuesday. The trailer introduces Austin Butler's villain, Feyd-Rautha. Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) plot their defense.
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell dazzle at 'Anyone But You' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell dazzle at 'Anyone But You' premiere
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attended the New York premiere of their romantic comedy "Anyone But You."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. marry at 'cozy' wedding
Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. marry at 'cozy' wedding
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Google celebrates New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda with a Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement