Monica Garcia leaves 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after debut season

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Monica Garcia is leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after one season.

People reported Tuesday that Garcia won't return for Season 5 of the Bravo reality series.

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen, producer Lisa Shannon and showrunner Lori Gordon confirmed as much to Variety.

"The women just need a cooling off period, and I think it's just too soon," Gordon said. "They've articulated it. It's too soon for them to reenter into a friendship -- a trusting friendship. Not enough time has passed."

Production on Season 5 will begin Feb. 5.

Garcia found herself at the center of drama after joining RHOSLC in Season 4. In the season finale, series star Heather Gay learned Garcia is behind the anonymous troll account Reality Von Tease that has been targeting the cast.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that there's a possibility of Garcia returning to RHOSLC in the future.

Gay appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed a fan argument that the cast members were more upset with Garcia for the troll account than they were with Jen Shah for defrauding the elderly.

"Jen denied ever having any guilt until she pled guilty ... so we were supporting her in what she was professing to be saying," Gay said.

"Jen at least was herself when she was doing that," she added. "Monica came on as a completely different person. We don't know who she is; how can we really support her?"