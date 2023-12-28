Trending
Teddi Mellencamp will 'keep fighting' after melanoma surgery

By Annie Martin
Teddi Mellencamp discussed her skin cancer battle on "GMA" following another melanoma surgery. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 4 | Teddi Mellencamp discussed her skin cancer battle on "GMA" following another melanoma surgery. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Teddi Mellencamp plans to "keep fighting" in the wake of her melanoma surgery.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed her skin cancer battle during an interview featured Thursday on Good Morning America.

Mellencamp was diagnosed with Stage 2 skin cancer in October 2022 and said in October of this year that she was dealing with a 13th melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

On GMA, Mellencamp said she will continue her fight into the new year.

"I want to start the new year, and I want to keep fighting. I want to keep pushing," she said.

Mellencamp has the support of her family and her former Real Housewives co-stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

"Tamra Judge has been a huge support," she added, referencing the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Mellencamp gave an update Wednesday after undergoing another melanoma surgery.

"Surgery went well! I specifically went through a 'wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement.' Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back," the star wrote. "But the pain and discomfort are all worth it."

"The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (which is tough). I wish I could respond to everyone but please know I am forever grateful," she said.

Mellencamp ended her post by encouraging her followers to "Please get your skin checked. I promise you do not want to go through this."

