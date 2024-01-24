Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12

1 of 6 | Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, speaks after the Senate passed the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in 2022. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart is returning to Comedy Central's The Daily Show as a Monday host and executive producer starting Feb. 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday. Stewart, who left the show in 2015 after 16 years as host, will work with Daily Show correspondents, who will host the show Tuesdays through Fridays through 2025. Advertisement

"Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studies said in a statement, according to Variety.

"In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to punctuate the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

A rotating slate of correspondents and comedians have hosted the show since Stewart's successor, Trevor Noah, left the show at the end of 2022.

Since departing from The Daily Show, Stewart has hosted The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ and advocated for first responders and veterans before Congress. In 2022, Stewart celebrated the passage of the PACT Act, which helps veterans who were exposed to toxin during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future! 5'7" ish 165 14.8 second 40#Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 24, 2024

The Daily Show won 20 Emmy Awards and three Peabody Awards during Stewart's time on the show.

