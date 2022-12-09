Trending
TV
Dec. 9, 2022

Trevor Noah departs 'The Daily Show': 'It's been a wild ride'

By Tonya Pendleton
License Photo
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah speaks at the White House Correspondents' dinner on April 30, 2022. Noah said goodbye to fans at the taping of his last show, which aired on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah hosted his final Daily Show on Thursday night, thanking the Black women he says encouraged and supported him.

"I've often been credited with, you know, having these grand ideas ... Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mom, my gran, aunt -- all these Black women in my life," he said at the end of his final broadcast.

"If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women," he added.

Noah, 38, hosted The Daily Show for the last seven years, taking over the role from Jon Stewart, who left in 2015. Craig Kilborn was the original host of The Daily Show when it started in 1996.

In a surprise announcement in September, Noah said that he was leaving to resume his standup comedy tour and pursue other interests. His Netflix special, I Wish You Would, is airing now.

"When we first started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," Noah said. "And then when I look at this now, I don't take it for granted, ever. Every seat that has ever been filled I always appreciate it, because I know the empty seat that sits behind it. So, thank you. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who's had an opinion, even if it's a critique."

He added, "Even those people who hate-watch, we still got the ratings, so thank you."

Noah received video tributes from Daily Show correspondents Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Dulcé Sloan and contributor Jordan Klepper, plus celebrities Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Kamala Harris and Bill Gates.

Going forward, The Daily Show's guest hosts will include Leslie Jones, D.L.Hughley, Kal Penn, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj, and Marlon Wayans.

Noah launches the Off the Record comedy tour in January. It starts in Atlanta on Jan. 20, ending on Dec. 3 in San Francisco.

"Don't be sad," Noah told the audience. "It doesn't feel like seven years. Well, not at the desk. Obviously, I went home in between. But still, it's been a wild ride."

