Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Trevor Noah to launch 'Off the Record' comedy tour in January

By Annie Martin
1/5
Trevor Noah will perform across the United States following his exit from "The Daily Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e53f5fdaeb63ee3b6eb8af1c090cd10/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Trevor Noah will perform across the United States following his exit from "The Daily Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah is going on tour in 2023.

The 38-year-old actor, comedian and television personality announced the Off the Record stand-up comedy tour Monday.

Advertisement

The tour begins Jan. 20 in Atlanta, just over a month after Noah's final episode of The Daily Show, and ends Dec. 3, 2023, in San Francisco.

"I am excited to announce my 2023 Off The Record Tour, with the first dates kicking off in the US!" Trevor wrote on Instagram.

Noah announced his impending exit from The Daily Show in September after seven years.

Advertisement

"I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys," he said at the time.

The comedian said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October that he considers his departure "a joyous thing."

"It's funny how people ask it," he said when asked why he is leaving. "Like, people ask you this question as if you're telling them bad news. I can understand that, but I think everybody has gone through a period of looking at their lives."

Netflix announced in October that Noah's third comedy special, I Wish You Would, will premiere Nov. 22.

Read More

Netflix schedules Trevor Noah's third standup comedy special Trevor Noah considers 'Daily Show' exit a 'joyous thing' Trevor Noah's final 'Daily Show' episode to air Dec. 8 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Music // 30 minutes ago
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rock band Foreigner will perform across North America on a final tour in 2023.
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses" mostly captures the magic of the three movies, but includes a few problematic jokes.
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Music // 1 hour ago
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio presents "Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song," which will air live on over 300 stations on Sunday.
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Music // 1 hour ago
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink will perform across North America on the "Summer Carnival" stadium tour in 2023.
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- John Aniston, an actor who played Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," died Friday.
'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased the show's fifth and final season at a panel in Los Angeles.
Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5
TV // 3 hours ago
Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Wes Bentley says his "Yellowstone" character, Jamie Dutton, is starting to accept his place in his adopted family in Season 5, but that doesn't mean he likes it.
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Music // 3 hours ago
Garth Brooks to launch Las Vegas residency show in May 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks announced his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
BBC leads RTS nominations, Mick Jagger, PJ Harvey earn nods
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
BBC leads RTS nominations, Mick Jagger, PJ Harvey earn nods
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Mick Jagger and PJ Harvey are among the nominees for the 2022 RTS Craft and Design Awards honoring behind-the-scenes creatives. The award ceremony will be held in London on Dec. 5.
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
TV // 4 hours ago
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner will soon be seen hosting a docu-series about the 150th anniversary of one of the world's most majestic sites, Yellowstone National Park.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement