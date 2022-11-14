Trevor Noah to launch 'Off the Record' comedy tour in January

1/5

Trevor Noah will perform across the United States following his exit from "The Daily Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah is going on tour in 2023. The 38-year-old actor, comedian and television personality announced the Off the Record stand-up comedy tour Monday. Advertisement

The tour begins Jan. 20 in Atlanta, just over a month after Noah's final episode of The Daily Show, and ends Dec. 3, 2023, in San Francisco.

"I am excited to announce my 2023 Off The Record Tour, with the first dates kicking off in the US!" Trevor wrote on Instagram.

Noah announced his impending exit from The Daily Show in September after seven years.

"I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys," he said at the time.

The comedian said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October that he considers his departure "a joyous thing."

"It's funny how people ask it," he said when asked why he is leaving. "Like, people ask you this question as if you're telling them bad news. I can understand that, but I think everybody has gone through a period of looking at their lives."

Netflix announced in October that Noah's third comedy special, I Wish You Would, will premiere Nov. 22.