Sept. 30, 2022 / 8:08 AM

Trevor Noah announces his departure from 'The Daily Show'

By Karen Butler
Trevor Noah has announced he is leaving "The Daily Show" after seven years. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Comedian Trevor Noah has announced he is leaving The Daily Show after seven years.

Noah took over the late-night Comedy Central program from Jon Stewart in 2015.

"My time is up, yeah, but in the most beautiful way, honestly," Noah said after expressing his gratitude to supporters of the show.

"I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly [expletive] on the worst days. We've laughed together. We've cried together. But, after seven years, I feel like it's time."

Noah said he realized how much he missed traveling to perform stand-up comedy shows because of the coronavirus pandemic and wants to focus more on that in the future.

He didn't reveal when his last show would be or who might replace him.

The news of his exit comes after James Corden revealed he is leaving The Late Late Show on CBS next spring and Jimmy Kimmel announced he will stay on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! for three more years.
