Breaking News
Key inflation gauge shows no change in consumer prices from June to July, soundly beating expectations
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 9:09 AM

Watch live: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets' healthcare for toxic exposure

By Doug Cunningham
Watch live: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets' healthcare for toxic exposure
President Joe Biden speaks during a signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will sign a bill that expands healthcare access for veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign legislation that will help veterans who were exposed to toxins during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces -- a bill that needed a second vote to get past Republicans.

The PACT Act, which is considered the most significant expansion of veterans' benefits and services in decades, was passed by Congress last week.

Advertisement

Biden was scheduled to make public remarks and sign the bill beginning at 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement Wednesday that the legislation will expand vets' healthcare services to ensure they can access high-quality screenings and services related to exposure to toxic burn pits.

RELATED Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to boost domestic chip production

The new law will allow more veterans to enroll in VA healthcare without having to demonstrate a service-connected disability.

The new law codifies an updated process for evaluating and determining presumption of toxic exposure and service connection for various chronic conditions, allowing the Veterans Affairs Administration to make faster decisions on crucial exposure issues.

The law will also remove the need for certain veterans and their survivors to prove a service connection to their illnesses if they're diagnosed with one of 23 specific conditions.

Advertisement

The PACT Act also requires that veterans in VA healthcare be regularly screened for toxic exposure and will streamline resources by enhancing the processing of claims and increasing the VA workforce. The bill includes money to authorize 31 major medical health clinics and research facilities in 19 states for veterans' care.

Veterans have long pushed for the new assistance and expected the legislation to be approved when it came up for a vote in the Senate last month. However, Senate Republicans blocked the bill -- apparently out of frustration over Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's abrupt change of heart about supporting the Inflation Reduction Act, which Republicans opposed.

That move drew quick and heavy backlash against Republicans, including a harsh rebuke from comedian and longtime veterans advocate Jon Stewart, who told reporters outside the Capitol, "If this is America first, America is f----d."

When the bill came up for a second time in the Senate, it passed by a vote of 86-11.

This week in Washington

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre conducts the Daily Briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Biden signs NATO membership documents for Finland, Sweden

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk sells nearly 8 billion shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 billion shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly 8 billion shares of his company stock in recent days in transactions worth an estimated $6.88 billion, according to federal regulatory documents filed this week.
Key economic gauge shows that red-hot inflation has cooled with falling gas prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Key economic gauge shows that red-hot inflation has cooled with falling gas prices
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A closely watched government economic gauge said Wednesday that consumer prices in the United States were virtually unchanged from June to July -- a measurement that showed that hot-running inflation has begun to cool.
Trump to testify under oath Wednesday in N.Y. civil investigation, reports say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump to testify under oath Wednesday in N.Y. civil investigation, reports say
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be questioned under oath on Wednesday in the most serious escalation of New York's three-year civil investigation into questionable financial dealings inside the Trump Organization.
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
"An absolute miracle" is what doctors are calling the lone survivor in last week's deadly lightning strike that killed three people standing across the street from the White House, the woman's family says.
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor's race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor's race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pit candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other.
GOP Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his cellphone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GOP Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized his cellphone
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said FBI agents have seized his cellphone.
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident in Georgia
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident in Georgia
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Two U.S. soldiers at Georgia's Fort Benning were killed and three others were injured in what authorities described as a weather-related event.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A group of correctional officers of color were granted a $1.5 million settlement Tuesday after they were barred from having contact with Derek Chauvin.
Suspect charged with two murders after four Muslim men killed in Albuquerque
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Suspect charged with two murders after four Muslim men killed in Albuquerque
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albuquerque police announced two murder charges following the arrest of Muhammed Syed, 51, who is suspected in the recent killings of four Muslim men in the city.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
Court orders IRS to release Trump tax records
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement