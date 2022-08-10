Watch live: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets' healthcare for toxic exposure

President Joe Biden speaks during a signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will sign a bill that expands healthcare access for veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign legislation that will help veterans who were exposed to toxins during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces -- a bill that needed a second vote to get past Republicans. The PACT Act, which is considered the most significant expansion of veterans' benefits and services in decades, was passed by Congress last week. Advertisement

Biden was scheduled to make public remarks and sign the bill beginning at 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement Wednesday that the legislation will expand vets' healthcare services to ensure they can access high-quality screenings and services related to exposure to toxic burn pits.

RELATED Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to boost domestic chip production

The new law will allow more veterans to enroll in VA healthcare without having to demonstrate a service-connected disability.

The new law codifies an updated process for evaluating and determining presumption of toxic exposure and service connection for various chronic conditions, allowing the Veterans Affairs Administration to make faster decisions on crucial exposure issues.

The law will also remove the need for certain veterans and their survivors to prove a service connection to their illnesses if they're diagnosed with one of 23 specific conditions.

Advertisement

The PACT Act also requires that veterans in VA healthcare be regularly screened for toxic exposure and will streamline resources by enhancing the processing of claims and increasing the VA workforce. The bill includes money to authorize 31 major medical health clinics and research facilities in 19 states for veterans' care.

Veterans have long pushed for the new assistance and expected the legislation to be approved when it came up for a vote in the Senate last month. However, Senate Republicans blocked the bill -- apparently out of frustration over Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's abrupt change of heart about supporting the Inflation Reduction Act, which Republicans opposed.

That move drew quick and heavy backlash against Republicans, including a harsh rebuke from comedian and longtime veterans advocate Jon Stewart, who told reporters outside the Capitol, "If this is America first, America is f----d."

When the bill came up for a second time in the Senate, it passed by a vote of 86-11.

This week in Washington

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre conducts the Daily Briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo