Senate plans Tuesday vote on burn pit benefits bill

Brielle Robinson, the 9-year-old daughter of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, holds a poster during a press conference on the Senate's failure to pass The PACT Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate plans to hold a vote Tuesday on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced. The Senate Democratic leader announced the planned vote on Twitter. Advertisement

"This Senate will vote on final passage of the PACT Act tonight for our veterans!" Schumer said.

Senate Republicans blocked the legislation last week over what Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., described as a "budget that would allow $400 billion of current law spending to be moved from the discretionary to the mandatory spending category."

The Senate initially passed the bill by a 84-14 vote in June, but after the legislation underwent changes in the House -- which passed it 342-88 -- the upper chamber was unable to clear a filibuster-proof 60 votes Wednesday.

The votes against the PACT Act drew ire from Senate Democrats, veterans groups and comedian Jon Stewart, who spoke outside the Capitol in support of the legislation.

"You don't tell their cancer to take a recess, tell their cancer to stay home and go visit their families," Stewart, of Daily Show fame, told reporters after the hearing, at times pausing to regain his composure. "This disgrace, if this is America first, America is [expletive]."

Pedro Oliveira Jr. contributed to this report.