Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 23, 2024 / 12:59 PM

'Love is Blind' Season 6 trailer introduces Charlotte, N.C., singles

By Annie Martin
Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in February. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in February. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Love is Blind Season 6.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday.

Advertisement

Love is Blind is a dating reality series featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

Season 6 will feature 30 participants from Charlotte, N.C.

The trailer introduces the cast, who "form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

Celebrity couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will return to host the series.

Season 6 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

The release schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Feb. 14): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 (Feb. 21): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 (Feb. 28): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 (March 6): Episode 12 (finale)

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Far North' coming to Sundance Now, AMC+ in February
TV // 39 minutes ago
'Far North' coming to Sundance Now, AMC+ in February
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand crime comedy-drama "Far North" will start streaming in February on Sundance Now and AMC+.
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
TV // 1 hour ago
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Starting on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are inviting viewers to skip the line at must-try restaurants in Los Angeles with their new show "Chrissy & Dave Dine Out."
Colin Firth to star in Peacock's limited series 'Lockerbie'
TV // 2 hours ago
Colin Firth to star in Peacock's limited series 'Lockerbie'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth has signed on to star in Peacock and Sky Original's five-part limited series, "Lockerbie."
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer introduces Netflix series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer introduces Netflix series
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Last Airbender," a live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon series, is coming to Netflix.
WWE 'Raw' to move to Netflix in 2025
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'Raw' to move to Netflix in 2025
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- WWE "Raw" will leave linear television after 31 years and exclusively stream on Netflix.
'Family Matters' icon Jaleel White to host new game show 'The Flip Side'
TV // 6 hours ago
'Family Matters' icon Jaleel White to host new game show 'The Flip Side'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Family Matters" icon Jaleel White is set to host a new syndicated game show called "The Flip Side."
'Apples Never Fall' teaser: Annette Bening plays wife and mother with secret
TV // 23 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' teaser: Annette Bening plays wife and mother with secret
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel and starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, is coming to Peacock.
'We Were the Lucky Ones' gets photos, March premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'We Were the Lucky Ones' gets photos, March premiere date
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "We Were the Lucky Ones," a WWII drama starring Joey King and Logan Lerman, is coming to Hulu.
'Ripley' teaser: Andrew Scott plays 1960s con man
TV // 1 day ago
'Ripley' teaser: Andrew Scott plays 1960s con man
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Ripley," a new series based on the Patricia Highsmith novels, is coming to Netflix.
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered two more limited series based on Harlan Coben's mystery novels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement