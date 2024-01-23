'Love is Blind' Season 6 trailer introduces Charlotte, N.C., singles

Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in February. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Love is Blind Season 6. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday. Advertisement

Love is Blind is a dating reality series featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

Season 6 will feature 30 participants from Charlotte, N.C.

The trailer introduces the cast, who "form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

Celebrity couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will return to host the series.

Season 6 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

The release schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Feb. 14): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 (Feb. 21): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 (Feb. 28): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 (March 6): Episode 12 (finale)