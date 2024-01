1 of 3 | Walton Goggins will appear in "The White Lotus" Season 3. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins and four others have joined the cast of The White Lotus. HBO announced Tuesday that Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood will appear in Season 3 of the comedy-drama series. Advertisement

Goggins is known for The Shield, Justified and The Righteous Gemstones, and will portray a ghoul in the upcoming Fallout series.

Schwarzenegger recently appeared on Gen V, while Wood is known for playing Aimee on Sex Education. Hook portrayed Juliette on First Kill, while Nivola's recent credits include the film Maestro.

Readying rooms for the newest arrivals. Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood have joined the cast of Season 3 of the HBO Original series #TheWhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/gabiyVfv5m— Max (@StreamOnMax) January 16, 2024

The Season 3 cast also includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong. Season 1 actress Natasha Rothwell will return.

The White Lotus is created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. Each season follows the staff and guests at a different location of the fictional White Lotus luxury resort chain.

Season 3 will take place in Thailand.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date.