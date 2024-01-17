1 of 5 | Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn and John Malkovich, from left to right, star in the Apple TV+ series "The New Look." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series The New Look. The streaming service shared a trailer for the fashion drama Wednesday featuring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel. Advertisement

The New Look is created, written, directed and executive produced by Todd A. Kessler (The Sopranos, Damages).

The show opens during the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II and focuses on "the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior."

"As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel's reign as the world's most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, Claes Bang as Spatz and Glenn Close as Carmel Snow.

Advertisement

In addition, The New Look features a soundtrack curated and produced by Jack Antonoff.

Apple TV+ previously shared first-look photos for the series.

The New Look will have a three-episode premiere Feb. 14.