Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 17, 2024 / 11:11 AM

'The New Look' trailer: Dior, Chanel clash in fashion drama

By Annie Martin
Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn and John Malkovich, from left to right, star in the Apple TV+ series "The New Look." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn and John Malkovich, from left to right, star in the Apple TV+ series "The New Look." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series The New Look.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fashion drama Wednesday featuring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel.

Advertisement

The New Look is created, written, directed and executive produced by Todd A. Kessler (The Sopranos, Damages).

The show opens during the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II and focuses on "the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior."

"As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel's reign as the world's most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, Claes Bang as Spatz and Glenn Close as Carmel Snow.

Advertisement

In addition, The New Look features a soundtrack curated and produced by Jack Antonoff.

Apple TV+ previously shared first-look photos for the series.

The New Look will have a three-episode premiere Feb. 14.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March
TV // 1 hour ago
Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin," a comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding, will premiere on Apple TV+ in March.
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
TV // 2 hours ago
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola will appear in Season 3 of the HBO series "The White Lotus."
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
TV // 21 hours ago
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lauren Patten and Violett Beane told UPI one of the reasons they wanted to star in "Death and Other Details" is because it blends comedy so well with drama, mystery and social commentary.
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Fargo" Season 5 star Jon Hamm told UPI he can sum all of his character's personal relationships in one word: "problematic."
'The Gentlemen' teaser: Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Gentlemen' teaser: Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie series
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "The Gentlemen," a new show based on the Guy Ritchie action comedy film, is coming to Netflix.
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear,' 'Beef,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear" co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Emmy Awards recognizing excellence in television at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.
Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny to star in Netflix's 'Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'
TV // 1 day ago
Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny to star in Netflix's 'Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny are set to play murder victims Jose and Kitty Menendez in the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's "Monster" anthology series.
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
Harrison Ford presented with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" screen legend Harrison Ford was presented with the Career Achievement honor at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards gala in Santa Monica, Calif.
Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera says, 'We are all worthy of being seen'
TV // 2 days ago
Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera says, 'We are all worthy of being seen'
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- America Ferrera, who accepted this year's Critics Choice SeeHer Award Sunday, said the success of her blockbuster movie, "Barbie," shows how much representation on screen matters.
'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession,' 'Oppenheimer' win Critics Choice Awards
TV // 2 days ago
'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession,' 'Oppenheimer' win Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- "Beef," "The Bear," "Succession," "Oppenheimer" and "The Holdovers" swept the Critics Choice Awards Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley celebrates birth of first child: 'She's here!'
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, Lucy Boynton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement