Jan. 12, 2024 / 11:27 AM

'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed, will return for Season 3

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Hudson hosts "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jennifer Hudson hosts "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a third season.

Host, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson confirmed Friday that her daytime talk show was renewed for Season 3.

"It's official, yal!!! Season 3, here we come! So excited to continue lighting up daytime with my amazing @JHudShow family! Thanks to all our amazing viewers for going on this journey with us! Lots more to come here at the Happy Place!" she said on social media.

In an accompanying video, Hudson promised to keep bringing "joy, love and light to the world" on her show.

Deadline confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show was renewed by Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television.

The series originally premiered in 2022 and has featured Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, Demi Lovato, The Color Purple cast, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Sandler and other celebrity guests in Season 2 thus far.

"There is nothing I love more than watching people come together in positivity on one accord -- sharing our humanity and our stories, learning from each other, and celebrating one another," Hudson said in a statement. "I feel so blessed to have this platform where we do just that every single day."

Hudson came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 3 and has since starred in the films Dream Girls, The Secret Life of Bees and Respect. She also appeared as a coach on The Voice and The Voice U.K.

Fellow daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show was renewed for Season 5 this week.

