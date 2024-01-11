'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed, will return for Season 5

1 of 5 | "The Drew Barrymore Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Drew Barrymore, was renewed for Season 5. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Drew Barrymore Show will return for a fifth season. Deadline reported Thursday that the daytime talk show hosted by actress Drew Barrymore was renewed for Season 5 and will continue to air on CBS-owned stations. Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

The Drew Barrymore Show originally premiered in 2020 and returned for a fourth season in October. Season 4 has featured Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman and other celebrity guests.

The show averaged 1.1 million daily viewers through December, up 4 percent from the same time frame in 2022.

"The Drew Barrymore Show is firing on all cylinders this season," Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement.

"Drew continues to catapult the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her empathetic and thoughtful interviews transporting viewers into her living room, where they feel like they are listening to a conversation between two friends that they are a part of. It's an experience unlike any other in television. Drew is truly creating magic in daytime, and we're thrilled to continue to bring that to our stations."

Barrymore drew criticism in September after she announced her show would return despite the Hollywood strikes. She later said she would delay the premiere until the end of the strikes.

