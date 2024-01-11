Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 11, 2024 / 10:06 AM

'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed, will return for Season 5

By Annie Martin
"The Drew Barrymore Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Drew Barrymore, was renewed for Season 5. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 5 | "The Drew Barrymore Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Drew Barrymore, was renewed for Season 5. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Drew Barrymore Show will return for a fifth season.

Deadline reported Thursday that the daytime talk show hosted by actress Drew Barrymore was renewed for Season 5 and will continue to air on CBS-owned stations.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

The Drew Barrymore Show originally premiered in 2020 and returned for a fourth season in October. Season 4 has featured Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman and other celebrity guests.

The show averaged 1.1 million daily viewers through December, up 4 percent from the same time frame in 2022.

"The Drew Barrymore Show is firing on all cylinders this season," Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Drew continues to catapult the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her empathetic and thoughtful interviews transporting viewers into her living room, where they feel like they are listening to a conversation between two friends that they are a part of. It's an experience unlike any other in television. Drew is truly creating magic in daytime, and we're thrilled to continue to bring that to our stations."

Advertisement

Barrymore drew criticism in September after she announced her show would return despite the Hollywood strikes. She later said she would delay the premiere until the end of the strikes.

Drew Barrymore turns 48: a look back

Drew Barrymore (L), 4, hugs her mother, Ildiko Jaid, as they share a playful moment together at their home in West Hollywood in December of 1978. Her father is John Drew Barrymore, son of the “Great Profile” John Barrymore. In 1984, the young actress would star as Gertie in her break out role in "E.T." Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer celebrates birth of first child
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer celebrates birth of first child
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Palmer, welcomed a daughter, Ella Reine.
TV review: 'Ted' series matches movies' laughs, plot issues
TV // 8 hours ago
TV review: 'Ted' series matches movies' laughs, plot issues
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Ted," premiering Thursday on Peacock, reflects the movies its based on with big, raunchy laughs and some unwieldy plot issues.
'The Ones Who Live' trailer: Rick, Michonne return in 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Ones Who Live' trailer: Rick, Michonne return in 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise Rick and Michonne in the AMC series "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."
'Beef' actor Young Mazino joins 'The Last of Us'
TV // 21 hours ago
'Beef' actor Young Mazino joins 'The Last of Us'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Young Mazino will play Jesse in Season 2 of the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'A Bloody Lucky Day' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
TV // 23 hours ago
'A Bloody Lucky Day' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "A Bloody Lucky Day," a South Korean thriller series starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Yeon-seok, is coming to Paramount+.
'Young Royals': Wilhelm, Simon get close in Season 3 photos
TV // 23 hours ago
'Young Royals': Wilhelm, Simon get close in Season 3 photos
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Lifetime docuseries 'is me letting go of my past'
TV // 23 hours ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Lifetime docuseries 'is me letting go of my past'
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The subject of the new Lifetime docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," says telling her story is part of her attempt to let go of the past.
'3 Body Problem' trailer: Netflix brings Liu Xicin novel to life
TV // 1 day ago
'3 Body Problem' trailer: Netflix brings Liu Xicin novel to life
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "3 Body Problem," a new sci-fi series from "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, is coming to Netflix.
Tina Fey to star in 'The Four Seasons' series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Tina Fey to star in 'The Four Seasons' series at Netflix
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tina Fey will reunite with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher on "The Four Seasons," a new show based on the Alan Alda film.
Cush Jumbo: 'Criminal Record' is a realistic, 'unshiny' detective drama
TV // 1 day ago
Cush Jumbo: 'Criminal Record' is a realistic, 'unshiny' detective drama
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo and "Doctor Who" icon Peter Capaldi wanted to star in the new series, "Criminal Record," because it was a good mystery that didn't shy away from real contemporary social issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn say baby No. 3 is a boy
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn say baby No. 3 is a boy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement