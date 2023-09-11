1 of 5 | Drew Barrymore has announced plans to start taping her daytime talk show again, even though the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild are still on strike. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Gremlins and Never Been Kissed actress Drew Barrymore has announced that Season 4 of her eponymous daytime talk show will begin taping this month, regardless of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes. "I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers," Barrymore wrote on Instagram Sunday. Advertisement

"And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me. I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

Advertisement

Barrymore went on to say The Drew Barrymore Show premiered during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and was always intended to reflect what people in the real world were going through "in real time."

The writers went on strike in May and SAG followed in July, shutting down most scripted TV and film productions in North America.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," she added.

A WGA representative told The Hollywood Reporter Barrymore's is a struck show and union members plan to picket outside of its New York studio Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

"It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2nd but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers," the spokesperson said in the statement.

"The guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike."

Drew Barrymore turns 48: a look back