TV
Dec. 13, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Anthony Anderson to host Primetime Emmys

By Annie Martin
Anthony Anderson will host the Primetime Emmy Awards in January. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 6 | Anthony Anderson will host the Primetime Emmy Awards in January. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson will host the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Fox and the Television Academy announced in a press release Wednesday that Anderson, an actor, comedian and game show host, will host the 75th annual ceremony in January.

The Primetime Emmys will take place Jan. 15 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Anderson is known for playing Andre "Dre" Johnson on the ABC series Black-ish and will host the new Fox game show We Are Family, which premieres Jan. 3.

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love -- dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards," Anderson said in a statement. "When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

"Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy," Academy chair Frank Scherma added. "We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year's outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!"

The Primetime Emmys were originally to take place in September but were delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

Succession leads the nominees with 27 nominations, followed by The Last of Us with 24 nominations and The White Lotus with 23.

