Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees

Brian Cox and "Succession" are nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
July 12 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma unveiled the nominees during a live stream Wednesday.
The Primetime Emmys recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. The 75th annual ceremony will take place Sept. 18 and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
HBO drama Succession leads this year's nominees with 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.
The Last of Us, an HBO post-apocalyptic drama, follows with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pedro Pascal and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Bella Ramsey.
The White Lotus, also from HBO, is nominated for 23 awards, while the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is up for 21.
Other nominees include House of the Dragon, The Bear, Wednesday and Beef.
The Primetime Emmy Awards nominations include:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
See a full list of nominations here.