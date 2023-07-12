1/5

Rose Byrne plays Sheila Rubin on the Apple TV+ series "Physical." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Physical Season 3. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama's third and final season Wednesday. Advertisement

Physical is created by Annie Weisman and follows Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), an unhappy housewife in 1980s San Diego who finds purpose and fulfillment in aerobics. With the help of her friend Greta (Dierdre Friel), Sheila becomes a successful fitness entrepreneur.

In Season 3, Sheila "finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel), who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head," an official synopsis reads.

Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba and Lou Taylor Pucci also star.

Apple TV+ renewed Physical for a third season in August 2022. News broke in May that Season 3 will be the show's last.

"With Season 3, Sheila's three-act saga of rebellion, recovery and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone," Weisman said at the time.

Advertisement

Physical Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 2 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays.