July 12 (UPI) -- DC Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Blue Beetle.

The studio shared a trailer for the superhero movie Tuesday featuring Xolo Maridueña.

Blue Beetle is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, a teenager who gains superpowers after he is chosen as the host of a mysterious Blue Beetle scarab.

The trailer shows Jaime (Maridueña) discover his powers and protect his family from the villainous Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo) and Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon).

Adriana Barraza plays Jaime's grandmother, with Damián Alcázar as Jaime's father and George Lopez as Jaime's uncle.

Blue Beetle is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto. The movie is the 14th film in the DC Extended Universe.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters Aug. 18.

Maridueña is also known for playing Miguel Diaz on the Netflix series Cobra Kai.