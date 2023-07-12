Trending
July 12, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce

By Annie Martin
Reese Witherspoon discussed going public with her divorce from Jim Toth in the August issue of Harper's Bazaar. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Reese Witherspoon discussed going public with her divorce from Jim Toth in the August issue of Harper's Bazaar. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon feels more "authentic" and "connected" after announcing her divorce on her own terms.

The 47-year-old actress and producer discussed going public with her divorce from her ex-husband Jim Toth in the August issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Witherspoon and Toth announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram in March after 11 years of marriage.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said at the time. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Witherspoon officially filed for divorce in April.

In the Harper's Bazaar interview, Witherspoon said announcing her own divorce gave her a feeling of control that she didn't have during her split from her first husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, in the mid-2000s.

"It's interesting what happened to me," the actress said. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

"Then, of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable," she added. "It's a vulnerable time for me."

Witherspoon said going public about her split from Toth also gave her a feeling of connection.

"I think about how many other people are going through this experience," she said. "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

Witherspoon has a son, Tennessee, 10, with Toth, and two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with Phillippe.

The actress plays Bradley Jackson on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and also recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine.

Reese Witherspoon turns 45: a look back

Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives for the premiere of "Pleasantville" in Los Angeles on October 20,1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

