Nov. 28, 2023 / 1:47 PM

'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Mandy Moore stars in "Dr. Death" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Mandy Moore stars in "Dr. Death" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of Dr. Death Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore.

Dr. Death is true crime anthology series based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

Season 2 explores the story of Paolo Macchiarini (Ramírez), a seemingly charming Swiss-Italian surgeon "renowned for his innovative operations."

"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Alexander (Moore) get close to Macchiarini (Ramírez), who is accused of experimenting on his patients with tragic results.

Peacock shared a teaser trailer for the season in October.

Dr. Death Season 2 premieres Dec. 21.

Season 1 focused on the story of neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch and starred Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater.

