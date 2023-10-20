Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 20, 2023 / 1:35 PM

'Dr. Death' teaser introduces Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore in Season 2

By Annie Martin
Édgar Ramírez stars in "Dr. Death" Season 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Édgar Ramírez stars in "Dr. Death" Season 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of Dr. Death Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the new season Friday featuring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore.

Advertisement

Dr. Death is a true crime anthology series based on the podcast of the same name.

Season 2 stars Ramírez as Swiss-Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, "a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations."

"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Alexander (Moore) question Macchiarini (Ramírez) about his patients, asking, "What did you do, Paolo? What did you do to them?"

Season 1 explored the story of neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch and starred Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater.

Dr. Death Season 2 premieres Dec. 21 on Peacock.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Food consultant: 'Lessons in Chemistry' crew never left work hungry
TV // 8 hours ago
Food consultant: 'Lessons in Chemistry' crew never left work hungry
NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Chef and cookbook author Courtney McBroom told UPI the biggest challenge of creating dishes for the new Apple TV+ drama, "Lessons in Chemistry," was the sheer volume of food she and her team had to prepare.
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
TV // 9 hours ago
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- "Bosch: Legacy" producer Michael Connelly say the franchise's titular retired Los Angeles Police Department detective is in uncharted territory emotionally and professionally when Season 2 premieres Friday on Freevee.
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
TV // 21 hours ago
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Peacock released a new trailer for "Love Island Games" on Thursday showing the romance and competitions in store for contestants on Nov. 1.
'Gen V': Amazon renews 'The Boys' spinoff for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Gen V': Amazon renews 'The Boys' spinoff for Season 2
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Gen V," a superhero series starring Jaz Sinclair, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Sweet Magnolias': Netflix renews series for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Sweet Magnolias': Netflix renews series for Season 4
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias," a romantic drama series starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Faraway Downs' trailer reimagines Baz Luhrmann's 'Australia' as new series
TV // 1 day ago
'Faraway Downs' trailer reimagines Baz Luhrmann's 'Australia' as new series
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Faraway Downs," a series adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's "Australia" starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, is coming to Hulu.
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
TV // 1 day ago
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
NEW YORK, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The cast of "Our Flag Means Death" recently greeted their loud and proud fans at New York Comic Con, but because of the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike, could not specifically discuss the 17th-century pirate comedy.
Tennis legend Billie Jean King gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Tennis legend Billie Jean King gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Billie Jean King -- who was dressed as a hen -- became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Vicky White, Mary Bailey true-crime movies coming to Lifetime
TV // 1 day ago
Vicky White, Mary Bailey true-crime movies coming to Lifetime
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Lifetime released trailers for "Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story" and "Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story" on Wednesday. The true crime films premiere Oct. 21 and 28.
'Castaway Diva' trailer: Park Eun-bin plays aspiring singer in new K-drama
TV // 2 days ago
'Castaway Diva' trailer: Park Eun-bin plays aspiring singer in new K-drama
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Castaway Diva," a new K-drama starring "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" actress Park Eun-bin, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement