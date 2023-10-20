1 of 5 | Édgar Ramírez stars in "Dr. Death" Season 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of Dr. Death Season 2. The streaming service shared a teaser for the new season Friday featuring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore. Advertisement

Dr. Death is a true crime anthology series based on the podcast of the same name.

Season 2 stars Ramírez as Swiss-Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, "a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations."

"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Alexander (Moore) question Macchiarini (Ramírez) about his patients, asking, "What did you do, Paolo? What did you do to them?"

Season 1 explored the story of neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch and starred Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater.

Dr. Death Season 2 premieres Dec. 21 on Peacock.