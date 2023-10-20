Trending
Oct. 20, 2023 / 11:44 AM

'The Nun II' coming Oct. 27 to Max

By Annie Martin
Taissa Farmiga plays Sister Irene in "The Nun" movies. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Nun II is coming to Max next week.

Max announced Friday that the supernatural horror film will start streaming Oct. 27 ahead of Halloween.

The Nun II is a sequel to the 2018 movie, The Nun. The film is the eighth installment in The Conjuring horror franchise created by James Wan.

The Nun II takes place four years after the events of the first film. Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, who must confront the demon Valak once again, this time at a boarding school in France.

Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell also star.

The Nun II is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing and Akela Cooper and directed by Michael Chaves.

The film opened in theaters Sept. 8 and topped the North American box office with more than $32.6 million in receipts over its first weekend.

Other Halloween streaming includes Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection and the Leprechaun movies on Hulu.

