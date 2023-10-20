Trending
Music
Oct. 20, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Green Day to release new single Oct. 24, announce 2024 tour

By Annie Martin
Green Day shared a release date for "The American Dream is Killing Me" and announced a new tour with Smashing Pumpkins and more. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Green Day shared a release date for "The American Dream is Killing Me" and announced a new tour with Smashing Pumpkins and more. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Green Day will release a new single next week.

The rock band will release the song "The American Dream is Killing Me" on Oct. 24.

Advertisement

Green Day shared the news Thursday at their show in Las Vegas, where they also debuted the new single. The band also confirmed the release date on Instagram.

"The American Dream is Killing Me" will be the first song to debut from Green Day's forthcoming 14th studio album.

In addition, Green Day announced a new tour for 2024.

"We're gonna do a big tour next year. It's gonna be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, the Linda Lindas," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said.

Green Day performed the entirety of their 1994 album Dookie at Thursday's show.

The band will take the stage Saturday at When We Were Young music festival, which it is co-headlining with Blink-182.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Music // 9 minutes ago
Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Singer and "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson will perform across North America on a new tour in 2024.
Rolling Stones release 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Rolling Stones release 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones released the album "Hackney Diamonds" and performed with Lady Gaga at the release party.
Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Music // 2 hours ago
Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Maluma announced he's expecting a baby girl with Susana Gomez in his "Procura" music video.
Brandy to release 'Christmas with Brandy' holiday album
Music // 2 hours ago
Brandy to release 'Christmas with Brandy' holiday album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Brandy will release her first holiday album, "Christmas with Brandy," in November.
Dolly Parton recruits Miley Cyrus for 'Wrecking Ball' cover
Music // 2 hours ago
Dolly Parton recruits Miley Cyrus for 'Wrecking Ball' cover
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a cover of "Wrecking Ball" featuring Miley Cyrus, the original artist and her goddaughter.
Pink cancels Vancouver shows due to respiratory infection
Music // 4 hours ago
Pink cancels Vancouver shows due to respiratory infection
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Pop music star Pink has canceled her weekend concerts in Vancouver due to a respiratory infection.
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Music // 4 hours ago
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle pays tribute to jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday.
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Music // 21 hours ago
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from "Rock-Star."
Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Music // 22 hours ago
Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny will perform across North America on his "Most Wanted" tour in 2024.
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Music // 1 day ago
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The MTV Europe Music Awards will no longer take place in Paris in November.
