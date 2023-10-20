1 of 5 | Maluma announced he's expecting a baby girl with Susana Gomez in his "Procura" music video. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Colombian singer and rapper Maluma is going to be a dad. The recording artist, 29, is expecting his first child, a baby girl, with his girlfriend, Susana Gomez. Advertisement

Maluma shared the news Thursday by debuting the music video for his song "Procura" at his concert in Washington, D.C.

The "Procura" video, released Friday, features moments from his relationship with Gomez, including footage from an ultrasound appointment and celebrating at their gender reveal party.

In addition, Maluma and Gomez are seen wearing matching diamond necklaces that spell out "Paris," which appears to be the name they have picked out for their daughter.

Maluma had discussed his desire to have a family following the release of his song "ADMV" in 2020.

"I decided to write this beautiful song because I also dream about having a family, getting old and having this partner in my life," he told E! News.

Maluma and Gomez started dating in August 2020 after meeting on the set of one of Maluma's music videos, according to Page Six.

Maluma released his sixth album, Don Juan, in August. The singer is nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place in November.