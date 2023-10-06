1 of 5 | Carla Gugino stars in "The Fall of the House of Usher." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series The Fall of the House of Usher. The streaming service shared a teaser for the gothic horror series Friday featuring Carla Gugino. Advertisement

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name and other works by the author. The series is created by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House).

The new show follows Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), ruthless siblings who have built an empire with their company Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

"But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth," an official description reads.

The teaser, titled "She's Coming," shines a spotlight on Carla Gugino's Verna, the woman with a vendetta against the Ushers.

Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Suriyan Sapkota, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas and Mark Hamill also star.

Netflix previously released first-look photos for the show.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.

