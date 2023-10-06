Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 6, 2023 / 11:26 AM

'Fall of the House of Usher' teaser spotlights Carla Gugino's Verna

By Annie Martin
Carla Gugino stars in "The Fall of the House of Usher." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Carla Gugino stars in "The Fall of the House of Usher." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series The Fall of the House of Usher.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the gothic horror series Friday featuring Carla Gugino.

Advertisement

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name and other works by the author. The series is created by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House).

The new show follows Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), ruthless siblings who have built an empire with their company Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

"But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth," an official description reads.

The teaser, titled "She's Coming," shines a spotlight on Carla Gugino's Verna, the woman with a vendetta against the Ushers.

Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Suriyan Sapkota, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas and Mark Hamill also star.

Advertisement

Netflix previously released first-look photos for the show.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.

Other upcoming films and TV series based on books include Killers of the Flower Moon, All the Light We Cannot See and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked' coming in 2024
TV // 22 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked' coming in 2024
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- World of Wonder announced Thursday that "RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked" will stream in early 2024 on WOW Presents Plus. The series goes behind the scenes of the Las Vegas show.
'Selling Sunset' Season 7 to premiere in November
TV // 1 day ago
'Selling Sunset' Season 7 to premiere in November
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Reality series "Selling Sunset" will return for a seventh season on Netflix in November.
'007: Road to a Million' teaser: Brian Cox hosts James Bond-inspired competition
TV // 1 day ago
'007: Road to a Million' teaser: Brian Cox hosts James Bond-inspired competition
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "007: Road to a Million," a James Bond-inspired reality competition series hosted by "Succession" actor Brian Cox, is coming to Prime Video.
'This Town' photos: Michelle Dockery stars in Steven Knight music drama
TV // 1 day ago
'This Town' photos: Michelle Dockery stars in Steven Knight music drama
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "This Town," a new series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, is coming to BBC One.
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
TV // 1 day ago
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Masters of the Air," a new series from "Band of Brothers" producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval gets the boot from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval gets the boot from 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval became the latest celebrity eliminated from Season 10 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Pete Davidson to host Season 49 premiere of 'SNL'
TV // 1 day ago
Pete Davidson to host Season 49 premiere of 'SNL'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson will return to host the sketch comedy series when the NBC show kicks off its 49th season.
Jeon Woo-sung: Dark comedy 'Bargain' imagines villains in natural disaster
TV // 1 day ago
Jeon Woo-sung: Dark comedy 'Bargain' imagines villains in natural disaster
NEW YORK, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Korean writer-director Jeon Woo-sung's wicked comedy-thriller, "Bargain," imagines what could happen when dozens of sketchy characters get stuck together in the midst of a natural disaster.
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 tackles Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT
TV // 1 day ago
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 tackles Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Behind the Attraction" Season 2 on Wednesday. The new season includes episodes exploring the history of Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and EPCOT.
'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates
TV // 1 day ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show" will both return with new episodes in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Django,' 'Hollywood' actor Keith Jefferson dead at 53
'Django,' 'Hollywood' actor Keith Jefferson dead at 53
'Because I Hate Korea' has no easy answers for a struggling generation
'Because I Hate Korea' has no easy answers for a struggling generation
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Victoria Beckham supports David Beckham at Netflix premiere with their kids
Victoria Beckham supports David Beckham at Netflix premiere with their kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement