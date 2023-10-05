Trending
Oct. 5, 2023

'Night Swim' teaser shows Marco Polo game turn terrifying

By Annie Martin
Wyatt Russell (R), pictured with Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn, stars in the supernatural horror film "Night Swim." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Wyatt Russell (R), pictured with Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn, stars in the supernatural horror film "Night Swim." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Night Swim.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the supernatural horror film Thursday.

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire and produced by James Wan and Jason Blum. The movie is based on a story byMcGuire and Rod Blackhurst, which was previously adapted as a 2014 short film.

Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Nancy Lenehan and Jodi Long star.

Night Swim follows Ray Waller (Russell), a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness. The character moves with his wife Eve (Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Hoeferle) and young son Elliot (Warren) into a new home with a backyard pool.

"Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Izzy and her boyfriend play a game of Marco Polo in the pool that quickly turns terrifying.

Night Swim is "coming soon" to theaters.

