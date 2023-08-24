Trending
TV
Aug. 24, 2023 / 1:03 PM

'Wolf Like Me' gets Season 2 premiere date, photos with Edgar Ramirez

By Annie Martin
Isla Fisher plays Mary on the Peacock series "Wolf Like Me." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Isla Fisher plays Mary on the Peacock series "Wolf Like Me." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing Wolf Like Me Season 2.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and an October premiere date for the season Thursday.

Wolf Like Me is a comedy-drama following Gary (Josh Gad), a single father living with his daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue) in Adelaide, Australia. The pair meet Mary (Isla Fisher), an advice columnist who is secretly a werewolf.

Season 1 ended with Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) expecting a baby together and divulging Mary's secret to Emma (Donoghue).

The Season 2 photos feature a pregnant Mary and introduce new cast member Edgar Ramirez as Anton, a former professor of Mary's.

"In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary and Gary leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as they try to have a 'normal' pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them," an official synopsis reads.

"But when Mary's former professor, Anton (Ramirez), suddenly reappears in her life, new secrets from Mary's past are revealed, leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they're even meant to be together."

Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa and Honour Latukefu also star.

Wolf Like Me is created, written, directed and executive produced by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters). Season 2 premieres Oct. 19 on Peacock.

