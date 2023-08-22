'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12

1/5

Kelsey Grammer returns as Frasier Oct. 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a teaser for its Frasier revival on Tuesday. The revival premieres Oct. 12. The teaser has a new animated rendition of the Frasier opening with the "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs" theme song. Text reads, "No more callers. All new hang ups. Oh, what fresh start is this?" Advertisement

Instead of the traditional closing, "Frasier has left the building," the theme now sings, "Fraser has re-entered the building."

Frasier spun off from Cheers with Kelsey Grammer's psychiatrist moving to Seattle to be with his family and host a radio call-in program. In the revival, Frasier moves back to Boston.

Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Frasier's now adult son, Freddy. Bebe Neuwirth has been confirmed to reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith, as well as Peri Gilpin as Frasier's producer, Roz.

Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith have also joined the cast.

The Frasier revival has been in development since Grammer expressed his interest in 2018. Paramount+ greenlit the show in 2021. Production began in February.

David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother, Niles, is not returning. Niles presumably still lives in Seattle.

John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles' father, died in 2018.