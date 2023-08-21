1/5

Kenan Thompson is back in "Good Burger 2." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser for the sequel Good Burger 2 on Monday. The film is coming to the streaming service this fall. The 30-second spot shows Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as their characters Dexter and Ed respectively. Ed hits Dexter with his car, but Dexter does a comedic flip through the air to land in the passenger seat. Advertisement

A new staff of the Good Burger fast food restaurant join Dexter and Ed in the customer greeting, "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can we take your order?" Finally, Ed embarrasses Dexter in a fancy restaurant with a misunderstanding about complimentary water.

Good Burger began as a sketch on Nickelodeon's All That sketch comedy show when Mitchell and Thompson were teenagers. The Good Burger movie came out in 1997.

Since 2003, Thompson has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live while starring in movies and television series. Mitchell has appeared in film and television since his Nickelodeon days and returned for the All That revival in 2019.

Also returning to Good Burger 2 are Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra. New additions include Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler and Anabel Graetz.

Thompson and Mitchell first announced the Good Burger sequel in March. Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert and James III wrote Good Burger 2. Phil Traill directs.

Thompson and Mitchell are producers. Kopelow, Seifert and John Ryan Jr. are executive producers.