Aug. 18, 2023 / 2:02 PM

'Love at First Sight' teaser: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy bond on flight

By Annie Martin
Haley Lu Richardson stars in the romance film "Love at First Sight." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Haley Lu Richardson stars in the romance film "Love at First Sight." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Love at First Sight.

The streaming service shared a first-look teaser Friday featuring over 2 minutes of footage from the romance film.

Love at First Sight is based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy play Hadley and Oliver, two young people who meet by chance at an airport and form an instant connection.

The teaser shows Hadley (Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy) bond on their flight as Oliver helps distract Hadley from her fear of flying.

"A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?" an official synopsis reads.

Jameela Jamil, Dexter Fletcher, Rob Delaney and Sally Phillips also star.

Love at First Sight is written by Katie Lovejoy and directed by Vanessa Caswill. The film premieres Sept. 15.

Netflix previously released a trailer for the movie in July.

Richardson is known for starring in The White Lotus Season 2, while Hardy portrayed Peter Beale on the British soap opera EastEnders.

